ASRock Intel C621A powered workstation motherboards

This week ASRock has introduced their new Intel C621A powered workstation motherboards specifically built for work station applications and offering 4 PCIe 4.0 x16, 3 PCIe 4.0 x8 supporting up to 4 dual-slot GPU/FPGA cards. Making the motherboards a great choice for deep learning workstation applications, visual computing, 3D design and more. Equipped with 8 DIMM slots running at 1 DIMM per channel the motherboard is capable of providing fashionable stability and performance, supporting DDR4 RDIMM, LRDIMM, and Intel Optane Persistent Memory in order to maximize the system capabilities.

“To speed up the connection from outside the system, this motherboard also has 2x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C header for front panel connections, the speed and reversible design makes upload and downloading large size file a ease. And besides the vast connectivity of this motherboard, the C621A WS also supports remote management through IPMI interface, giving system administrators out-of-band managing and monitoring capability of computer systems.”

Features of the ASRock Intel C621A powered workstation motherboard include support for 3rd gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors, 1 LGA4189 Socket (Socket P+), Supports DDR4 RDIMM/ RDIMM-3DS/ LRDIMM/ LRDIMM-3DS/Intel Optane Persistent Memory 200 Series, 4 PCIe 4.0 x16, 3 PCIe 4.0 x8, 1 D-Sub, 1 mini-SAS HD connector, 2 SATA, 1 Ultra M.2 (PCIe3.0 x4/SATA), 1 M.2 (PCIe3.0 x1/SATA), 2 Front USB3.2 Gen2 Type-C, 6 USB3.2 Gen1 (4 Rear, 2 Front), 3 USB2.0 (1 Vertical, 2 Front), 2 x 10 GbE LAN (Intel® X710-AT2), 2 x 1 GbE LAN (Intel i210) and IPMI2.0 with iKVM and vMedia support (ASPEED AST2500).

“Internet connectivity is also a highlight on ASRock C621A WS, this motherboard is geared with 2xRJ45 with 10 GbE by Intel Intel X710-AT2 controller, and besides the 10 GbE connectivity, it also has 2*RJ45 (1 GbE) by Intel i210 for maximum internet excess, offering fast and vast option for media center, workstation and General purpose server.”

For more information on the new ASRock Intel C621A powered workstation motherboards jump over to the official ASRock website by following the link below for full specifications on purchasing options.

Source : ASRock

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals