ASRock Radeon RX 6600 Challenger Series graphics cards introduced

ASRock has introduced two new graphics cards this week in the form of the Radeon RX 6600 Challenger Series built on the breakthrough AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture. The graphics cards have been created to deliver users and optimal balance of performance and power efficiency with 32 MB of high-performance AMD Infinity Cache, 8 GB of GDDR6 memory and AMD Smart Access Memory to name just a few of their features.

“The new ASRock Radeon RX 6600 Challenger Series graphics cards are designed to bring next-generation desktop gaming experiences to the midrange market. They also support the AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution open-source spatial upscaling solution, which is designed to increase framerates while delivering high-resolution gaming experiences.”

AMD Radeon RX 6600 Challenger D 8GB

“The ASRock AMD Radeon RX 6600 Challenger D 8 GB graphics card is equipped with a dual-fan design featuring the exclusive Striped Axial Fan to enhance the airflow, as well as the Ultra-fit Heatpipe, which maximizes the thermal contact area for superior thermal efficiency. The metal backplate strengthens the structure of the graphics card, and the high-quality Super Alloy Graphics Card components improve stability while the factory-preset overclocking settings deliver increased performance. These practical features enable the ASRock AMD Radeon RX 6600 Challenger D 8 GB graphics card to better meet the needs of system integrators and gamers.”

AMD Radeon RX 6600 Challenger ITX 8GB

“The ASRock AMD Radeon RX 6600 Challenger ITX 8 GB graphics card is equipped with the unique single-fan Challenger ITX cooler and the large Striped Axial Fan for enhanced airflow. It also offers the Ultra-fit Heatpipe that maximizes the thermal contact area to provide excellent thermal efficiency in a compact form factor, as well as Super Alloy Graphics Card components to improve stability for long-term operation. With a small form factor and many useful features, the ASRock AMD Radeon RX 6600 Challenger ITX 8 GB graphics card is a premium choice for mini PC enthusiasts.”

“Built on the 7 nm manufacturing process, the new ASRock graphics cards offer support for the DirectX 12 Ultimate API, hardware-accelerated ray tracing, HDMI 2.1, PCI Express 4.0, and the Microsoft Windows 11 operating system. With a wealth of exclusive features, the new graphics cards are designed to provide visually stunning, high-refresh rate 1080p gaming experiences to the midrange market.”

For more information on the new Challenger graphics cards jump over to the official ASRock website by following the link below. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by ASRock, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : ASRock

