Juno Linux laptop range with AMD and Intel options launches from $1,150

Juno has introduced its new range of Linux laptops this week with prices starting from $1,150 and rising to $2,250. The entry-level laptop takes the form of the Juno Nyx 15″ AMD V2 powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor supported by AMD Radeon RX Vega 7, 16 GB of RAM and is fitted with a 15.6 inch display offering users a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. Other features include connectivity via Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 6 as well as connectivity via HDMI, Ethernet, and USB Type-C and Type-A and comes preloaded with the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS operating system.

Juno Linux laptops

Moving up the range of the Linux laptops is the Juno Saturn 15″ V3 powered by an Intel Core i7-11800H processor, and equipped with a 15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel matte 144 Hz display, and discrete graphics. Prices for this range start from $1399 with 16GB of DDR4-3200, 256GB SSD, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics. With further options available if your budget will stretch.

The Juno Neptune 15″ V3 is the flagship Linux laptop in the range with prices starting from $2,199 and can be equipped with an optional 2nd SSD drive for additional storage if required. Powered by an Intel Core i7-11800H processor and equipped with a 240 Hz 1920 x 1080 pixel display the laptop also features 16GB of DDR4-3200 memory and graphics in the form of a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Max-Q graphics with 8GB of GDDR6 memory.

For full specifications, pricing and availability of the new Linux laptops jump over to the official Juno website by following the link below.

Source : Liliputing : Juno

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals