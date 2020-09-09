Arturia KeyStep 37 midi controller $199

The Arturia KeyStep 37 midi controller is now available to pre-order from Arturia’s website priced at $199 or €169 with an official launch date of September 15th 2020. The KeyStep 37 midi controller combines a flexible 37-note keyboard with intuitive sequencing, instant chord generation and creative real-time MIDI controls, says Arturia.

The Arturia KeyStep 37 midi controller features 37 velocity-sensitive slimkeys with aftertouch, combined with a set of LED indicators above each key, providing a visual aid while playing notes and chords. “Overcome creative hurdles. Smash artistic barriers. Discover new musical horizons. A powerful tool that seamlessly controls your hardware and software instruments simultaneously. An exploratory device that encourages spontaneous creativity with its musical features. Surrender to the musical journey – where will KeyStep 37 take you?”

“KeyStep 37’s unique & enhanced Chord mode takes your single note melodies and unfinished ideas and transforms them into musical stepping stones. Choose from multiple voicings, instrument-like strum effects, and velocity settings and make your music really sing.

Map out KeyStep 37’s 3-octave keyboard range with a scale of your choice using Scale mode. Any key you play will automatically quantize to the nearest note in the chosen scale – never play a wrong note again.”

Source : Arturia : Enadget

