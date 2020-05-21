Artifact 2 beta gameplay

Artifact 2.0 is a collaboration between legendary card game designer Richard Garfield and Valve. Artifact is a digital card game that combines deeply-strategic, competitive gameplay with the rich setting of Dota 2. “Artifact is an immersive and visually-stunning trading card game unlike any other”.

“We are excited to announce the kickoff of Artifact Beta 2.0! We’ve decided to approach things a bit differently this time around by gradually inviting people to join us while we are still “Under Construction”. The gameplay has progressed enough that we’d like to start testing with a wider group: We’ve streamlined the game, removed the old monetization, and added many Quality of Life features.”

As we begin to invite people to join us, here are some works-in-progress you’ll notice:

– Placeholder art and temporary effects in places

– Changing cards, art, and even game rules as we go

– Play modes that are currently disabled for testing will gradually be enabled as we add more players

– Card collections and stats may be reset during the Beta

– We’re still working on the ability to do observed playtests during this time, so expect some usability issues as we work out those kinks

To signup and take part in the beta development stage jump over to the official website.

Source : PCGamer

