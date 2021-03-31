Arm ARMv9 architecture introduced

Arm has today introduced the new ARMv9 architecture, the first new Arm architecture in a decade, building on the success of Armv8. The Arm ARMv9 architecture has been built to address the greatest technology challenge today “securing the world’s data” explains Arm. The Armv9 roadmap introduces the Arm Confidential Compute Architecture (CCA). Confidential computing shields portions of code and data from access or modification while in-use, even from privileged software, by performing computation in a hardware-based secure environment.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“The ubiquity and range of AI workloads demands more diverse and specialized solutions. For example, it is estimated there will be more than eight billion AI-enabled voice-assisted devices in use by the mid-2020s, and 90 percent or more of on-device applications will contain AI elements along with AI-based interfaces like vision or voice.”

To address this need, Arm partnered with Fujitsu to create the Scalable Vector Extension (SVE) technology, which is at the heart of Fugaku, the world’s fastest supercomputer. Building on that work, Arm has developed SVE2 for Armv9 to enable enhanced machine learning (ML) and digital signal processing (DSP) capabilities across a wider range of applications.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“The latest Arm architecture updates deliver the power of specialized processing with the economics, design freedom, and accessibility of general-purpose computing. Arm CEO Simon Segars reveals how Arm empowers the broadest set of developers to write fast and run fast on Arm with the fundamental building blocks and methodology for energy-efficient, optimized, and collaborative compute solutions. Code-friendly and secure, the ongoing rollout of Armv9 is enabling our partners to deliver best-in-class solutions for all workloads and applications and across all markets.”

To learn more about how Arm is creating a future designed by millions of minds with transformational technology delivering improved security, performance, and power efficiency, jump over to the official ARM website by following the link below.

Source : ARM

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals