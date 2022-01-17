ArkHub 10-in-1 Thunderbolt dock

If you need to tidy up your desktop removing cables and streamlining your setup, you may be interested in a new Thunderbolt dock in the form of the ArkHub a 10-in-1 Thunderbolt Dock complete with a high speed SSD enclosure allowing you to benefit from external storage using a swappable SSD offering up to 8TB and speeds of up to 3,000MB/s. Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $94 or £69 (depending on current exchange rates).

10-in-1 Thunderbolt dock

If the ArkHub crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the ArkHub Thunderbolt dock project watch the promotional video below.

“Arkhub Thunderbolt Dock is the latest dock on the market that will equip you with ultra high productivity and unparalleled convenience with one single cable. With its 10 thoughtfully placed ports of connectivity, Arkhub Thunderbolt Dock delivers convenience while keeping desktops clutter-free. Whether you use Windows PC or Mac, as long as your computer is equipped with Thunderbolt 3 or 4, Arkhub Thunderbolt Dock will bring unprecedented convenience, power and connection to you through a combination of ports and storage capabilities.”

“One single cable is all you need to efficiently and effortlessly connect your laptop/iPad to the Arkhub and a whole complete set-up. Through a single cable, the Arkhub Dock brings an unprecedented combination of ports, storage, convenience and power to your Windows PC or Mac set-up. Speaking of high-speed transfer, Thunderbolt supports data transmission speeds up to 40Gbps and 60W power delivery. Not only is it high-speed, it is also ultra steady and efficient.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the Thunderbolt dock, jump over to the official ArkHub crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

