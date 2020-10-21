Xbox Series X gameplay, external storage and more

Gamers interested in learning more about the new Xbox Series Games console which will be launching next month and available to play from November 10th 2020 onwards, YouTube Jack Frags provides a quick but very useful overview of what you can expect from the console and covers areas such as external storage, frame rates and gameplay

“Xbox Series X Gameplay! I’ve been testing this next gen console for a couple weeks now and here are my first impressions. Not a techy overview, more of a gamers perspective. Gears 5, Dirt 5, Doom Eternal, Battlefield and more. Let me know your thoughts below. Leave a LIKE and a comment, thanks for watching.”

“From future adventures, to current obsessions, to classic titles, thousands of favorites across four generations of Xbox look and play best on Xbox Series X. The 12 teraflops of processing power housed in the system on a chip (SOC) work with AMD’s Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architectures to result in worlds that demand a closer look.”

The Xbox Series X is powered by Microsoft’s custom-designed processor leveraging AMD’s latest Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architectures. The new system on a chip (SOC) has been built from the ground up for speed and performance, offering gamers 12 teraflops of processing power and offers compatibility for previous generations of games.

Source : JackFrags : TPU

