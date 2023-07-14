Ariel Atom 4R unveiled at Goodwood

Ariel has unveiled their latest Atom at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Ariel Atom 4R the car comes with 400 horsepower, and it is powered by a tuned Honda Type-R 2.0 Litre iVTEC 4-cylinder engine.

The new Ariel Atom 4R features a paddle shift and sequential gearbox, and the car also comes with 500 Nm of torque, it comes with lightweight carbon brakes with carbon ceramic discs.

Said Henry Siebert-Saunders, Director of Ariel, “We continue to strive to evolve the Atom as the ultimate driver’s car, whether on road or track. The 4R follows in the footsteps of the amazing Atom 3.5R and yet again moves the story on. This really is an astonishing car of which we’re justifiably proud.”

Using an all new cooling and intercooler system the turbocharged Honda engine, from the Civic Type R, has power and torque both increased by some 25% over the standard engine to 400bhp and 500Nm. The increase not only in power but in torque gives the Atom 4R dramatic in gear acceleration times and performance on track, still coupled with the legendary Ariel and Honda reliability. Turbo boost is switchable between three positions.

New air intake geometry, redesigned cooling system, plus an additional cooling radiator in the left side pod has increased engine cooling by 55% in turn allowing Ariel to extract more power from the engine. The right hand side pod houses a larger air/air intercooler increasing intercooling area by 75%, maintaining inlet and engine temperatures even under hard track use.

You can find out more information about the new Ariel Atom 4R over at the Ariel website, pricing for the car starts at £64,950 before taxes or VAT.

Source Ariel



