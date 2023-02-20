Build an Arduino synthesizer from scratch €44

If you would like to learn the basics of electronics and soldering electronic components together to make more complicated projects. A good starting point is the Arduino Make Your UNO Kit, providing everything you need to build an Arduino Uno microcontroller from scratch and then use it to build your very own synthesizer. By assembling the Arduino Uno the project allows you to become familiar with soldering and mounting components to a PCB board. Finally letting you “unleash your creativity with the only kit that becomes a synth!” Explains the official Arduino team.

The Arduino Make Your UNO Kit and synthesizer kit is currently available to purchase for €44 and is currently on offer providing a 20% discount off the recommended retail price for a limited time. Providing all the electronic components you need and full instructions. However you will need to provide your own soldering iron and soldering tin which is required to complete the project. Check out the emotional video below to learn more about the project and kit which is perfect for starters and those looking to start their journey in the world of electronics.

Arduino Make Your UNO Kit

“The Arduino Make Your UNO kit is really the best way to learn how to solder. And when you are done, the packaging allows you to build a synth and make your music. A kit with all the components to build your very own Arduino UNO and audio synthesizer shield. The Make Your UNO Kit comes with a complete set of instructions in a dedicated content platform. This includes video material, a 3D interactive viewer for following detailed instructions, and how to program your board once it is finished.”

“The Arduino UNO is a development board based on the popular ATMega328 microcontroller. It was released together with the first stable release of the Arduino IDE 1.0, hence the name, UNO. The board itself has several pin connectors that one can connect electronic circuits to. The USB connector allows you to connect a cable from the board to a computer, where you can program it directly.

Designed for everyone to learn and use, the UNO quickly became an iconic board, recognized by many engineers, designers & students worldwide. The UNO is one of many boards designed by Arduino, and can be used for anything. Whether it is making a light blink, or NASA using Arduinos for space projects, we are certain you will find use with an UNO!”

