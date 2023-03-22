Integrate your phone with your Arduino Cloud projects

Arduino enthusiasts interested in learning more about how they can use the Arduino Cloud to monitor their projects directly from their phone might be interested in a new article published to the official Arduino blog this week. Using the Arduino IoT Remote app available to download for iOS and Android devices has been specifically created to provide the ability to control and monitor your devices using the Arduino Cloud dashboards. Providing full remote control to your projects wherever you may be in the world.

Use your phone sensors to send data to your project

You can even use the application as an IoT device collecting information from the mobile phone sensors and sending them to the Arduino Cloud if desired. “You can now develop applications that merge data from your phone with real-world actions” says the official Arduino Team. Possible applications include the ability to set up :

– Geofencing: Use virtual geographic boundaries to trigger actions based on your location.

– Home automation: Automate tasks at home based on your location. For example, turn lights off when you leave and on when you return, lock doors, and adjust home climate control.

– Child/elder care: Keep track of loved ones with geofencing. Get instant notifications if they leave designated areas.

– Accident detection: Use your phone’s accelerometer to detect sharp decelerations and detect accidents or falls.

– Gaming: Use your phone as a remote control for a robot or a game. The sky’s the limit!

Arduino Cloud

“Now, you have the possibility to run the Arduino IoT Remote app in the background on demand. With this feature, your phone sensors are polled continuously and the data is sent to the Arduino Cloud in real-time. The polling periodicity and the thresholds have been smartly defined in order to optimize the battery consumption, and the feature can be enabled or disabled as desired.”

“The key benefits of the original “use data from your phone” feature are still available, in that you can automatically see your phone as a usable device in the IoT Cloud, along with a number of variables automatically created and associated with it. Those variables are associated with some of the sensors in your phone such as accelerometer, GPS, microphone, compass, or barometer. Additionally, a dashboard is also automatically created so that all those variables can be monitored.”

“Unleash your creativity with the new feature! With it, a whole new world of possibilities opens up. You can now develop applications that merge data from your phone with real-world actions. Here are some examples:”

Source : AB





