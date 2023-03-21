How to transfer data from iPhone to iPhone

If you have just purchased or inherited a new iPhone and are wondering how you can transfer your data, documents and contacts from one device to another. It will please you to know that with the rollout of iOS 15 Apple introduced a new feature that makes moving your data from one iPhone to another easy. This quick guide will take you through the process of how to transfer iPhone to iPhone using both local transfer between devices and downloading from Apple iCloud. It is also possible to transfer the data from one iPhone to another using a Windows PC by downloading iTunes from the Microsoft store if preferred, although we do not cover that method in this guide.

If you have a fast wireless connection or plenty of data on your cellular network, the easiest way is to use the new Apple Transfer feature which uses Apple’s iCloud storage feature to back up and then download all your data safely from one device to another. Even if you have not purchased a large amount of iCloud storage, Apple kindly provides all the space you need to make sure you can transfer your applications, data, contacts and photographs etc from one iPhone to another without the need to purchase any further iCloud storage.

Preparing your old iPhone

Apple provides an easy way to make sure that your old iPhone and data is prepared to transfer to your new iPhone or iPad. Simply follow the instructions below to make sure you are set before making the transfer.

1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone

2. Scroll to the bottom of the menu page until you see Transfer or Reset iPhone

3. Underneath the Prepare for New iPhone click the Get Started button

4. Follow the on-screen instructions to make sure all your data and applications are ready to transfer to your new iPhone

This process automatically keeps your iCloud backup current, making sure you will be ready to move to your new iPhone when you are ready. It is worth remembering that the process might take some time, so do it when you do not need to use either of your iPhones for calls, emails or communication, as both will be out of commission during the transfer process. Once your iCloud backup has been successfully completed, you can then use the Apple Quick Start feature to transfer your data to a new iPhone or iPad.

Transfer data from iPhone to iPhone

Apple has created an automatic process for iOS to make the transfer process from device to device as easy as possible although it will take some time to complete the transfer to make sure that you do not need to use either iPhone for the next 15 to 45 minutes. To start the Quick Start transfer of data from iPhone to iPhone, follow the instructions below.

1. First, make sure that your current iPhone is connected to power, your wireless network and Bluetooth is enabled

2. Turn on your new iPhone connect it to power placing it near your current iPhone.

3. The two iPhones will start communicating between each other and you will see an on-screen Quick Start screen appear

4. Follow the on-screen instructions to start the transfer process. If for some reason the prompt to set up your new device disappears from your current iPhone, simply restart both devices to re-initiate the transfer.

5. Connect your iPhone to your wireless network or use your cellular network. If you choose cellular, you may be asked to activate your cellular service.

6. Continue the setup process by setting up Touch or Face ID

7. Select how you would like to transfer your data. Apple will offer you to different methods allowing you to download a backup from iCloud, which includes your apps and data. This process will happen in the background so you can start using your new iPhone straightaway. Or you can transfer directly from your old iPhone, although this method you will need to wait for the transfer to complete on both devices before you can use either. Each method is particular to your current situation.

If you have a fast wireless connection or unlimited cellular data, plan you can use the first option to download from iCloud. If you have no wireless network available or a limited cellular iPhone package, then transferring from iPhone to iPhone is probably the option you should choose.

8. Remember to keep your devices near each other and plugged into power until the data migration process is complete. As you would expect, the completion time can vary based on a wide number of factors, including how many applications you have installed and how much data, photos and other documents you have installed on your iPhone.

9. Apple will confirm once the data transfer has completed and your new iPhone is ready to use.

If you are still experiencing problems trying to transfer data, it might be with jumping over to the official Apple support website or perhaps booking an appointment with an Apple Genius Bar representative to make sure the transfer of your data completes successfully.





