AquaShield hydroponics and aquaponics system kit

AquaShield is a new hydroponics kit specifically designed for your garden, greenhouse or indoor growing area and offers an all in one hydroponics and aquaponics system that can be customized to meet your exact requirements. Building on a previously successful Kickstarter project launched back in 2018 the AquaShield system has now matured to a second-generation solution and is now available to back via Indiegogo.

Created by Gabor Sulcz based in Budapest, Hungary the hydroponics system offers a versatile smart remote monitoring system that helps you track your gardens conditions from anywhere. Enabling you to grow healthy plants, increase your crop yields and reduce your costs.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $1147 or £823 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 8% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way. If the AquaShield campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the AquaShield hydroponics kit project checkout the promotional video below.

“The AquaShield hydroponics system tracks all important environmental parameters like PH, EC, temperature, humidity, light intestity, VPD, dew point and much more. With AquaShield, you can automate your hydroponic or aquaponic system: you can control grow lights, pumps, valves or any other active component. The device is capable to connect to the internet, so you can access your AquaShield anytime, anywhere.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the AquaShield hydroponics system, jump over to the official crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

