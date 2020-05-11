Apple’s watchOS 7 may be able to detect panic attacks

Apple has been adding more and more health features to its watchOS and apparently watchOS 7 will be able to detect panic attacks.

According to Jon Prosser, watchOS will be able to detect if you are about to have a panic attack, this will work with the apple Watch 6 which is rumored to come with a blood oxygen sensor, you can see what he had to say below.

What their biggest focus on is right now and I hope it comes this year, it might come next year, but I hope it’s coming to WWDC is mental health capabilities. Where they can take the oxygen levels in your blood with your heart rate and determine if you’re hyperventilating.

They can identify a panic attack before it happens and warn you on your watch. Especially if you’re driving, they’ll ask you to pull over and they’ll offer breathing exercises once you get pulled over.

This would be a great feature for Apple to add to their watchOS 7 software, the oxygen sensor in the Apple Watch 6 could also be used to help with other health issues. We are expecting to find out more information about these new features at WWDC in June.

Source Geared up podcast, MacRumors

