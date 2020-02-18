Apple’s new iPad Pro may launch around March

The iPhone 9 or iPhone SE is rumored to launch around March and now it would appear that the new iPad Pro could launch at the same time.

We have been hearing rumors about the updated iPad Pro for some time, the device will get a number of upgrades over the current model.

This will include the cameras, the handset is rumored to get a triple camera setup similar to the one used in the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro handsets. Apple are also expected to launch a 5G version of the tablet, although that may come later in the year.

Due to the production issues in China because of the coronavirus, supply of the new iPad Pro may be limited at launch, this is something we heard about the new iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2.

Apple is scheduled to launch its new ‌iPad Pro‌ series around March, with related suppliers already kicking off production for the model ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday. However, their output has started growing slowly after the extended Lunar New Year break in China with shipments unlikely to peak until after April, according to industry sources.

So it looks like the new iPad Pro and iPhone SE 2 may be made official some time in March, probably near the end of the month and then go on sale in April.

Source Digitimes, MacRumors

Image Credit: Sonny Dickson

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals