Apple’s M4 iPad Pro Nano Etched Glass Durability Tested



Apple’s M4 iPad Pro has introduced a new feature that has caught the attention of tech enthusiasts and consumers alike: nano-etched glass. This innovative glass technology is exclusively available on the 1TB and 2TB models of the M4 iPad Pro, setting them apart from other Apple devices that feature the standard glossy glass. In the video below from JerryRigEverything, Zack explores the durability and unique characteristics of the nano-etched glass, comparing it to glossy glass and examining its performance under various tests.

The Difference Between Nano-Etched Glass and Glossy Glass

The nano-etched glass on the M4 iPad Pro offers a distinct user experience compared to the standard glossy glass found on other Apple devices. The most noticeable difference lies in the texture of the glass. The nano-etched surface has a softer, more matte-like feel, which many users find more pleasant to touch. This unique texture is achieved through a specialized etching process that creates a fine, uniform pattern on the glass surface.

However, the nano-etched glass does come with a trade-off in terms of display quality. The etched surface diffuses light differently than the glossy glass, resulting in slightly less vibrant colors and a more subdued overall appearance. While some users may prefer the softer look of the nano-etched glass, others may prioritize the more vivid and crisp display offered by the glossy glass.

Durability Tests: Nano-Etched Glass vs. Glossy Glass

To assess the durability of the nano-etched glass compared to the glossy glass, various tests were conducted. These tests involved subjecting both types of glass to potential damage from everyday objects such as keys, coins, screws, and knives.

The results of the scratch tests revealed that the nano-etched glass is more susceptible to permanent damage compared to the glossy glass. When exposed to the same level of force and contact with the aforementioned objects, the nano-etched glass exhibited more visible and lasting scratches. In contrast, the glossy glass remained largely unscathed, with minimal to no permanent marks.

These findings suggest that while the nano-etched glass offers a unique and appealing tactile experience, it may not be as durable as the standard glossy glass when it comes to resisting scratches and other forms of surface damage.

Maintaining the Nano-Etched Glass

Given the delicate nature of the nano-etched glass, proper cleaning and maintenance are crucial to preserve its appearance and functionality. Apple recommends using a designated polishing cloth specifically designed for the nano-etched surface to avoid causing any damage during the cleaning process. If a dedicated polishing cloth is not available, a soft, lint-free microfiber cloth can be used as an alternative, but extra care should be taken to avoid applying excessive pressure.

Regular cleaning of the nano-etched glass helps maintain its unique texture and prevents the accumulation of dirt, oils, and other debris that can diminish its visual appeal and tactile properties. By following the recommended cleaning methods and exercising caution, users can ensure a longer lifespan for their M4 iPad Pro’s nano-etched glass.

Use a designated polishing cloth or a soft, lint-free microfiber cloth for cleaning.

Avoid applying excessive pressure when cleaning the nano-etched glass.

Clean the glass regularly to maintain its texture and prevent the accumulation of dirt and oils.

Structural Integrity and Internal Components

In addition to the durability of the nano-etched glass, it is important to consider the overall structural integrity of the M4 iPad Pro. Both the 11-inch and 13-inch models share similar internal structures and durability characteristics. The 11-inch model is slightly thicker than its predecessor, but it still maintains an ultra-thin profile.

Bend tests conducted on the M4 iPad Pro revealed potential points of structural weakness, particularly around the microphone holes. These areas appeared to be more susceptible to damage when subjected to significant stress or pressure. This highlights the importance of handling the device with care and avoiding situations that could put undue strain on these vulnerable points.

Internally, the M4 iPad Pro features several notable components that contribute to its performance and durability:

Dual batteries : The device is equipped with two batteries, which enhance its power capacity and provide longer battery life.

: The device is equipped with two batteries, which enhance its power capacity and provide longer battery life. M4 chip : The powerful M4 chip delivers exceptional performance and efficiency, enabling smooth multitasking and resource-intensive tasks.

: The powerful M4 chip delivers exceptional performance and efficiency, enabling smooth multitasking and resource-intensive tasks. Structural reinforcements: Apple has incorporated various structural reinforcements within the device to improve its overall durability. However, the effectiveness of these reinforcements may vary depending on the specific stress points and the magnitude of the force applied.

Recommendations for M4 iPad Pro Users

To ensure the longevity and optimal condition of the nano-etched glass on the M4 iPad Pro, users should take certain precautions:

Avoid contact with metal objects : Refrain from placing keys, coins, or other metal objects directly on the nano-etched glass surface to prevent scratches and damage.

: Refrain from placing keys, coins, or other metal objects directly on the nano-etched glass surface to prevent scratches and damage. Use a protective case: Investing in a high-quality protective case can provide an extra layer of protection for the device, minimizing the risk of accidental damage to the nano-etched glass and the overall structure.

Handle with care: Be mindful of how you handle the M4 iPad Pro, especially around the identified structural weak points. Avoid applying excessive pressure or subjecting the device to extreme bending or twisting forces.

When considering the purchase of an M4 iPad Pro, it is essential to weigh the benefits of the nano-etched glass against its potential drawbacks in terms of durability. While the nano-etched glass offers a unique and pleasant tactile experience, it may require extra care and caution to maintain its pristine condition. Understanding these factors can help you make an informed decision that aligns with your specific needs and preferences.

The M4 iPad Pro’s nano-etched glass is a testament to Apple’s commitment to innovation and providing users with distinct and enhanced experiences. While the nano-etched glass may have some limitations in terms of durability compared to the standard glossy glass, its unique texture and visual appeal make it an attractive option for those seeking a premium and differentiated tablet experience. By following the recommended care and handling practices, users can enjoy the benefits of the nano-etched glass while minimizing the risk of damage and ensuring the longevity of their M4 iPad Pro.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything



