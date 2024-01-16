Visual Experience Transformation (VXT) Platform launched

Samsung has launched its new Visual Experience Transformation (VXT) Platform, which is a new cloud-based CMS (Content Management Solution) that combines content and remote signage management in a single platform.

This new platform has been designed to be easy to use and to provide businesses an all-in-one solution that allows them to easily create and manage digital displays, you can see more details below.

Cloud migration is an unstoppable trend,” said Alex Lee, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “VXT is an innovative step toward this migration in that it makes high-tech signage more readily accessible, no matter where our customers are. But not only is high-tech signage accessible, the content and remote management solutions VXT provides are user-friendly.”

Samsung VXT is the next evolution of CMS software from MagicINFO™, delivering an enhanced cloud-native solution tailored for seamless content creation and management of all B2B displays — including LCD, LED signage and The Wall. VXT streamlines the deployment and updating of software directly via a cloud portal, which eliminates the cumbersome process of manual updates. Registration of devices is designed for efficiency, as well, with a simple 6-digit pairing code that allows for quick and secure setup.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Visual Experience Transformation (VXT) Platform for businesses over at the Samsung website at the link below.

