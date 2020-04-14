Apple’s iPhone sales in China increased to 2.5 million units

Apple recently re-opened its retail stores in China after the coronavirus outbreak in the country was brought under control. Sales of Apple’s iPhones in China has apparently increased to 2.5 million units for March 2020.

In February 2020, sales of Apple smartphones fell to just 500,000 units in the country, China is one of Apple’s largest smartphone markets.

It is not just apple who has seen considerably lower sales in China, many other smartphones makers have as well, companies like Xiaomi have also seen much lower sales, although they are now reporting that sales have recovered to around 80% of what they were previously.

Apple has closed its retails stores in other countries outside of China, although it is still selling its iPhones online, this is also expected rto have an impact on the sales of its smartphone around the world. The company recently revealed that it is expecting to have lower earnings for the quarter than previously thought.

Source Reuters, MacRumors

