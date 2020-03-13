Apple stores in China are opening again

Apple has announced that it is opening its retail store in China again, the company closed all of its 42 stores in China after the coronavirus outbreak.

Over the last week Apple has been reopening all of their stores and the last four have apparently reopened in China today.

Apple will be running the stores on reduced hours initially, their first store closures happened in January and the rest were then closed in February.

Apple recently announced that its earnings for their next financial quarter would be down on what they had previously expected, a lot of this was due to considerably lower sales in China.

Apple has had to close store in other countries a well which include Italy due to the outbreak there and could have to close them in more countries.

Source Bloomberg

