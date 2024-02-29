Apple’s iOS 18 AI Features Revealed (Video)

Apple’s iOS 18 and the iPhone 16 will come with Artificial Intelligence and now it looks like we have details on what Apple has planned for AI on the iPhone. This significant software release promises to be a game-changer, making your iPhone smarter and more intuitive than ever before. The video below from Max Tech gives us details on what to expect from iOS 18 and AI. If you’re curious about what’s in store, let’s delve into the details of this transformative update.

Central to Innovation: AI’s Role in iOS 18

Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, has shared that AI will be a cornerstone in the future of Apple products, particularly with iOS 18. This strategic move comes as Apple aims to stay competitive in the tech sphere, showcasing its prowess in AI technology. For those of you wondering how this impacts the iPhone, here’s what you need to know:

Enhanced AI Capabilities: The introduction of the A18 chip in the upcoming iPhone 16 models is expected to supercharge your device with advanced AI functions. Imagine having generative AI features at your fingertips, some of which might be exclusive to the latest models.

Siri Gets Smarter: Long criticized for lagging behind its rivals, Siri is set for a major overhaul. Apple plans to power Siri with large language models, transforming it into a more responsive and capable assistant. This revamp aims to elevate your interaction with Siri, making it more helpful in your daily tasks.

Introducing Apple GPT and Ajax: Apple is not stopping at just enhancing existing features. It's reportedly developing its own generative AI tool, codenamed Ajax, trained on vast datasets to perform a variety of tasks like generating text, answering questions, and even creating media content directly on your device.

AI-Driven Features to Enhance User Experience

iOS 18 is not just about making your phone smarter; it’s about enhancing your experience across various applications:

Revolutionizing Photo Interaction: With AI improvements to the Photos app and device-wide search functions, finding specific content will become a breeze. Apple’s efforts in acquiring AI startups and developing new technologies underscore its commitment to making your photo library more searchable and interactive.

Generative AI for Creativity: For those who love to get creative with their photos, iOS 18 introduces AI-driven image editing tools. These tools will allow you to perform complex edits and manipulations through simple commands, opening up new possibilities for creativity.

Personalized Health and Wellness: A new iPad health app, codenamed Quartz, will leverage AI and data from your Apple Watch to offer personalized wellness coaching. From exercise and diet to sleep advice, this app aims to be your go-to for health and wellness.

Smarter Messaging: The Messages app will get an AI boost with features like autocomplete suggestions, question answering, and text summarization. These enhancements aim to make communication smoother and more efficient.

Creative and Developer Tools: Apple is introducing Key Framer, an AI tool for animating still images or creating GIFs from text prompts. Additionally, developers will benefit from AI tools designed to make coding more efficient, including code prediction and generation.

Groundbreaking Video Editing Technology: The introduction of Human Gajan Splats technology will allow for the separation and animation of humans in video scenes, offering new creative possibilities in video editing and content creation.

Apple’s iOS 18 update is poised to significantly enhance the user experience with its array of AI-driven features. From making Siri more powerful to introducing innovative tools for health, wellness, and creativity, iOS 18 demonstrates Apple’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of technology. As we anticipate the release of this landmark update, it’s clear that the iPhone is set to become an even more indispensable part of our lives, thanks to Apple’s commitment to innovation and its strategic focus on artificial intelligence.

Source: Max Tech

Image Credit: Andy Wang



