Apple’s iOS 17.4 beta 3 and iPadOS 17.4 beta 3 released to developers

Apple has released iOS 17.4 beta 3 for the iPhone and iPadOS 17.4 beta 3 for the iPad to developers and these new beta land a week after the previous ones. We are also expecting to see some new public beta of the software soon as well.

The new iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4 software updates will bring a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad, this will include major changes to the iPhone and the App Store in Europe. Beginning in March, in compliance with the newly enacted European Digital Markets Act (DMA), Apple will allow the installation and use of third-party app stores on both its iPhone and iPad platforms.

This update not only introduces the possibility of using alternative app stores in Europe but also incorporates new payment options for users and implements various modifications to the developer terms and conditions within the App Store.

Moreover, iOS 17.4 will offer global support for streaming gaming services, allowing entities like Xbox Cloud Gaming to provide their services through standalone apps across the globe, an option that was previously confined to web browser usage.

Additionally, the first beta version of iOS 17.4 enhances the Music and Podcasts experience, enables Siri integration with Messaging, and adds a range of new emojis, among other improvements.

Apple is expected to release their iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4 software updates early next month, as soon as we get some more details on an exact release date, we will let you know. The new iOS 17.4 beta 3 and iPadOS 17.4 beta 3 are now available to download, you can find out more details at the link below.

Source Apple

Image Credit Samuel Angor



