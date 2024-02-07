Apple Releases iOS 17.4 beta 2 and iPadOS 17.4 beta 2

Apple has released iOS 17.4 beta 2 for the iPhone and iPadOS 17.4 beta 2 for the iPad, these new betas come a week after the previous ones, and two weeks after Apple released their first betas.

The significant update in iOS 17.4 revolves around the Apple App Store within Europe. Starting in March, in adherence to the new European Digital Markets Act (DMA), Apple will permit the use of alternative app stores on both iPhone and iPad devices.

In addition to the introduction of alternative app stores in Europe, there will be new payment methods available, alongside several adjustments to the App Store’s terms and conditions for developers.

Furthermore, iOS 17.4 is set to globally support streaming gaming applications, enabling platforms such as Xbox Cloud Gaming to offer their services as standalone applications worldwide, a feature that was previously restricted to web browser access.

The iOS 17.4 beta 1 also brings enhancements to Music and Podcasts, integrates Messaging with Siri, and introduces a collection of new emojis, among other updates. More information about this beta release can be found on Apple’s developer website.

We are expecting Apple to release the final version of iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4 in early March, as soon as we get some information on a specific release date for these new software updates, we will let you know.

