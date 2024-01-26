Apple releases iOS 17.4 beta 1

Apple has released iOS 17.4 beta 1 for the iPhone, they also released iPadOS 17.4 beta 1 for the iPad, this new update brings a range of new features to the iPhone, plus various performance improvements and bug fixes.

The major change in iOS 17.4 is to the Apple App Store in Europe, from March Apple will allow alternative app stores on the iPhone and iPad to comply with the new European rules on the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

As well as alternative app stores in Europe, there also be alternative payment options and Apple is also making a number of changes to its App Store terms and conditions for developers.

iOS 17.4 will also include streaming game apps worldwide, which means that apps like Xbox Cloud Gaming and other apps will be available as standalone apps worldwide, these were previously only available through a web browser.

The iOS 17.4 beta 1 software update also includes updates for Music and Podcasts, Messaging with Wiri, a range of new Emoji, and more, you can find out more details about this new beta over at Apple’s developer website at the link below. As this is the first beta in the series, it will be a while before the final version lands. Apple has to comply with the new DMA by March, so we should see the iOS 14.1 software released around the end of February or the start of March.

