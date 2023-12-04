Apple’s iOS 17.1.1 vs iOS 17.1.2 (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 17.1.2 for the iPhone and iPad 17.1.2 for the iPad, this new software update fixed a range of security issues in Apple’s iOS software. Now we get to find out how the new iOS 17.1.2 software compares to the previous iOS 17.1.1 software in a new video from iDeviceHelp.

If you are wondering how the new update fares in terms of internet connectivity, you’ll find this part intriguing. The video presents a direct Wi-Fi speed test for both iOS versions. Interestingly, iOS 17.1.1 exhibits superior performance in both download and upload speeds. This comes as a surprise, considering both devices are connected to the same network. Such findings are crucial, especially in an era where seamless internet connectivity is a necessity.

For those of you facing keyboard issues, the update might not bring the solace you’re seeking. The video points out that the same minor lags and issues present in iOS 17.1.1 persist in iOS 17.1.2. This indicates a lack of improvement in this area, which might be a tad disappointing for users expecting a smoother typing experience.

When it comes to raw processing power, the two versions seem to be neck and neck. A Geekbench 6 CPU test reveals almost identical scores, suggesting that the update to iOS 17.1.2 does not significantly alter the overall device performance. This might be reassuring for users concerned about any potential negative impact of the update on their device’s efficiency.

Battery life is often a deal-breaker for many. Surprisingly, iOS 17.1.1 outdoes its successor here. The test showcases a noticeable difference in battery longevity, with iOS 17.1.1 offering about an hour more of usage under similar conditions. For those of you who prioritize battery life, this is a vital piece of information.

Apple is currently working on iOS 17.2 which is in beta and we are expecting the final version of that software this month, it will bring a wide range of new features to the iPhone, as soon as we get some details on a release date, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: iDeviceHelp



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals