Apple releases iOS 17.1.2 and iPadOS 17.1.2

Apple has released iOS 17.1.2 for the iPhone and iPadOS 17.1.2 for the iPad, these new updates mainly include security fixes for issues found in the previous versions of iOS and iPadOS, so it is recommended that you install the updates.

The update is around 526MB in size, this may vary slightly depending on which model of the iPhone or iPad you have, it does not appear to include any new features, just security updates, it may also include some other bug fixes and performance improvements.

You can see some of the details on what security fixes have been included below:

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: Processing web content may disclose sensitive information. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been exploited against versions of iOS before iOS 16.7.1.

Description: An out-of-bounds read was addressed with improved input validation.

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: Processing web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been exploited against versions of iOS before iOS 16.7.1.

Description: A memory corruption vulnerability was addressed with improved locking.

You can find out more details about the new iOS 17.1.2 and iPadOS 17.1.2 software update over at Apple’s website at the link below. The updates can be installed by going to Settings > General > Software update on your device.

Source Apple

Image Credit: Amanz



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals