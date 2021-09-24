Apple’s iOS 15 causing issue with Siri AirPods Pro controls

Apple recently released their iOS 15 software update and now we have details on a possible issue with the update related to their AirPods Pro.

Some users of the AirPods Pro have reported an issue related to Siri and control of the headphones since they updated to the iOS 15 software update.

Some users are getting a ‘Sorry I can’t do that’ message from Siri when using the controls on the headphones, specifically when trying to activate Transparency Mode or ANC.

iOS 15 seems to have broken Siri’s ability to turn AirPods noise cancellation on/off. Definitely broken for a number of folks, if not everyone.

Some users who are on the new iOS 15.1 beta that was released recently have revealed that they have not had this issue, so possibly the iOS 15.1 software update could fix it. As the first beta of the software was only just released it may be a while before the get the final version of the software.

If you haven’t updated to the iOS 15 software update and own some AirPods Pro, then it may be worth waiting until Apple released their iOS 14.1 update with the fix included.

