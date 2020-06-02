Apple’s iOS 14 will support these iPhones

Apple is expected to unveil their new iOS 14 software at this months Worldwide Developer Conference and now it looks like we may have some details on what devices the software will be available.

With a major new release of iOS, there are always some older devices that are not supported with the release, but it looks like this years release will support all devices that can currently run iOS 13.

According to detail shared by The Verifier, iOS 14 will support the 2016 iPhone SE, iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS and XS Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max and the 2020 iPhone SE, plus the 7th generation iPod Touch.

As yet we do not have any details on which iPads iPadOS 14 will support, we should have full information on what devices these new versions of iOS will be available on at WWDC 2020 later this month.

Source The Verifier, MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals