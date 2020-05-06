Virtual WWDC 2020 takes places June 22nd online, free to all developers

Apple has announced that WWDC 2020 will be virtual and it will be free to all developers, this years conference will take place online only.

You will be able to watch and participate in the 2020 Worldwide Developers Conference in the Apple Developer App and also on Apple’s Developer website.

“WWDC20 will be our biggest yet, bringing together our global developer community of more than 23 million in an unprecedented way for a week in June to learn about the future of Apple platforms,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “We can’t wait to meet online in June with the global developer community and share with them all of the new tools we’ve been working on to help them create even more incredible apps and services. We look forward to sharing more details about WWDC20 with everyone as we get closer to this exciting event.”

You can find out more information about the 2020 WWDC over at Apple at the link below, it will be interesting to see how this new online format for Apple’s developer conference works out.

