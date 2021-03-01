Apple’s iOS 14 is installed on 80% of iPhones and iPads

Apple has released its latest iOS 14 adoption figures, iOS 14 is now installed on 80% of all iPhones and iPads.

They also revealed that the software is now installed on 86% of all iPhones introduced within the last four years.

84% of all iPads introduced with the last four years are now running iPadOS 14 and 70% of all iPads are running the OS.

Around 12% of all iPhones are running the previous iOS 13 software and 14% of all iPads are running the iPadOS 13 software.

You can find out more details about the latest IOS adoption figures over at Apple’s website at the link below.

Source Apple, MacRumors

