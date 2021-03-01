Apple’s iOS 14.5 will support Powerbeats Pro in Find My app

Apple is expected to release its third beta of iOS 14.5 this week and now it looks like we have some more details on the software.

We already know many of the new features coming in iOS 14.5 and now it has also been revealed that the update will add in support for Apple’s Powerbeat Pro headphones in the Find My app.

When the iOS 14.5 software update is released you will be able to find certain Bluetooth headphones within the app if you have misplaced them.

One of the models that will be supported will be the Powerbeats Pro, you will be able to play a sound from the app and it will notify you on the headphones where they are.

The update will also bring a range of other feature which will include some privacy changes for apps and more. We are expecting the update to be released some time next month.

Source MacRumors

