Apple iCloud website gets a new design and features

Apple has updated its iCloud website with a new design and features, the new website has been available in beta testing for a couple of weeks and now it has gone live to everyone.

Everything is a lot more organized with the newly designed iCloud website, all of the various apps are now on the homepage in one place.

You can use this like Mail, Apps, iCloud drive, Calendar, Notes, Photos, and more direct from the homepage, and other apps like Pages, Keynote, Numbers, Find My, etc are organized in tiles on the homepage for easy access.

The good thing about this new design is that you can customize your iCloud homepage on the web, and you can decide where you want the various tiles to be displayed and where the various apps are. You can also remove any of the tiles from the homepage.

The new design of the Apple iCloud website is much more users friendly than the previous one, and it makes it easier to find and use all of your apps than the various iCloud features. You can find out more information about the updated Apple iCloud website and the new design over at iCloud at the link below.

Source iCloud, MacRumors





