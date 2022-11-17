Apple Major League Soccer Season Pass launches in February

Apple has announced that it has teamed up with Major League Soccer and it will be launching a Major League Soccer Season Pass in February 2023.

The MLS Season Pass will be available for $14.99 a month during the season or for $99 a year on the Apple TV app. If you are an Apple TV+ subscriber it will cost $12.99 a month or $79 per season.

Apple and Major League Soccer today announced MLS Season Pass will launch February 1, 2023 — introducing an unprecedented subscription service to fans in over 100 countries and regions that features every live MLS regular-season match, the entire playoffs, and the Leagues Cup,1 all with no blackouts. MLS Season Pass will bring MLS to its biggest worldwide audience ever, in a more simple and streamlined way: All matches will be available on billions of devices through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com. The launch of MLS Season Pass marks the official kickoff of the 10-year partnership between MLS and Apple, a historic first for a major professional sports league.

You can find out more details about the new Apple Major League Soccer Season Pass over at Apple at the link below.

Source Apple





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals