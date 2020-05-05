Apple’s Butterfly keyboard is finally gone from its MacBook line up

Yesterday Apple introduced its new 13 inch MacBook Pro, the previous generation device was the last of Apple’s notebooks to use their Butterfly keyboard.

The keyboard was introduced back in 2015 with the 12 inch MacBook Pro, the device was discontinued last year.

The Butterfly keyboard had suffered from a number of issues since it launched and Apple decided to switch back to their scissor design which has always been reliable.

Over the last 6 months Apple has switched all of its notebooks to their new Magic keyboard which is based on an updated scissor design, the new 13 inch MacBook Pro which was announced yesterday is the last device to get this new keyboard.

Apple’s new 13 inch MacBook Pro is now available to buy, prices for this new notebook start at $1,299 and it comes with a choice of the latest processors, up to 32GB of RAM and up to 4TB of storage.

Source The Verge

