2020 13 Inch MacBook Pro gets official

We have been hearing rumors about the new 2020 13 inch MacBook Pro, the device is now official and pricing will star at $1,299.

The device comes with Apple’s new Magic keyboard and it features Touch ID with Apple Pay and Apple’s T2 security chip.

“Whether you’re a college student, a developer, or a creative pro, the 13-inch MacBook Pro delivers powerful performance, a stunning Retina display, and all-day battery life in our most portable pro notebook. Today we’re adding the new Magic Keyboard, doubling the standard storage, and boosting performance, making the 13-inch MacBook Pro an even better value for our customers,” said Tom Boger, Apple’s senior director of Mac and iPad Product Marketing. “With these updates, our entire notebook lineup features the Magic Keyboard for the best typing experience ever on a Mac notebook, offers twice the standard storage than before, and delivers even more performance.”

The 2020 13 inch MacBook Pro comes with a choice of Intel Core processors, including the 10th generation Core i5 and Core i7 models, up to 32GB of RAM and up to 4TB of SSD storage.

The top model with 32GB of RAM and 4TB of storage will set you back $3,599 and you can find out more details about Apple’s new MacBook Pro at the link below.

Source Apple

