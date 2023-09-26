Apple will release macOS 14 Sonoma later today

Last week Apple confirmed that macOS 14 Sonoma will be released for the Mac today, Tuesday the 26th of September 20234 and the software will bring a wide range of new features to the Mac.

This update comes with some great new features for the Mac, this will include a new range of Widgets for the desktop, that can be customized and you will also be able to add iPhone widgets to your Mac desktop, plus there is a new range of screen savers as well.

The new macOS Sonoma software will also include updates for messages, gaming, video conferencing, Safari, privacy, improved accessibility and much more, there are many new features coming in this software update.

Here are a list of devices that will get the update:

iMac Pro 2017 or later

Mac Mini 2018 or later

MacBook Pro 2018 or later

MacBook Air 2018 or later

Mac Pro 2019 or later

iMac 2019 or later

Mac Studio 2022 or later

The macOS 14 Sonoma software update will be available later today, as soon as we get some details about what time it will be released, we will let you know, we are looking forward to trying out all of these new features on the Mac when the update lands.

Source Apple



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals