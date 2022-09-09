Apple Watch Ultra shown off on video

Apple announced a number of new devices this week, the most interesting one was the new Apple Watch Ultra.

Apple also announced a new Apple Watch SE, the Apple Watch Series 8, the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. They also announced their second generation Apple AirPods Pro.

Now we get to find out more about these devices, including the new Apple Watch Ultra which is a more rugged device designed for extreme sport and will compete with devices like Garmin’s sports watches.

The video below from Marques Brownlee gives us a look at the new Apple Watch models and in particular the new larger rugged model, let’s find out more details about the device.

The new Watch Ultra certainly looks impressive from the video and is definitely designed for sports and also extreme sports like diving and many more.

The device comes with a battery that will apparently last for 36 hours and up to 60 hours when the new battery-optimized mode is used.

It comes with a 49mm titanium casing and it features sapphire glass on the front of the display, it is also designed to be considerably brighter than the other models with 2000 nits. The new Apple Watch Ultra retails for $799 in the USA and for £849 in the UK.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee

