Apple Watch Ultra 2 Black vs Watch Ultra 2 (Video)

Apple has unveiled the Apple Watch Ultra 2 Black, a new addition to the Apple Watch Ultra 2 lineup. This model features a DLC (Diamond-Like Carbon) coating, which significantly enhances its scratch resistance, making it an ideal choice for those who engage in rugged activities or demand superior durability from their smartwatch. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 Black also introduces new band options and software features that cater to the needs of divers, sailors, and individuals seeking advanced sleep monitoring capabilities. The video below from DC Rainmaker compares the Apple Watch Ultra 2 Black to the standard Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Enhanced Durability with DLC Coating

The standout feature of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 Black is its black titanium case, which is further reinforced with a DLC coating. This coating is known for its exceptional hardness and resistance to scratches, ensuring that the watch maintains its pristine appearance even under demanding conditions. Despite the added durability, Apple has managed to keep the price point at $799, making it an attractive option for those seeking a high-performance smartwatch without compromising on affordability.

Stylish and Functional Band Options

Apple has introduced several new band options for the Apple Watch Ultra 2 Black, allowing users to personalize their watch to suit their style and needs. The Alpine Loop, Trail Loop, and Ocean Band are now available in sleek black variants, combining fashion and functionality. For those who prefer a more sophisticated look, the Titanium Milanese Loop is now offered in black and silver at a price of $88.99, adding a touch of elegance to the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Advanced Software Features for Divers and Sleep Monitoring

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 comes equipped with innovative software features that cater to specific user needs. The Tides app is a valuable tool for divers and sailors, providing real-time information on tidal conditions to help them plan their activities accordingly. Additionally, the Sleep app has been enhanced with a new breathing disturbances metric and the potential for generating a sleep apnea report, empowering users to gain deeper insights into their sleep quality and health. These features are not limited to the Apple Watch Ultra 2 Black, as they are also available on Apple Watch Series 6 and newer models.

Exclusive Hermes Edition

For those seeking a touch of luxury, the Hermes Edition of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 Black offers exclusive band designs and a distinctive watch face. This edition also includes the Rato timer feature, specifically tailored for sailing enthusiasts, adding an extra layer of functionality and exclusivity to the already impressive Apple Watch Ultra 2 Black.

WatchOS 11 Updates

The introduction of WatchOS 11 brings a host of new features to the Apple Watch Ultra 2. The training load feature allows users to monitor the intensity of their workouts, helping them optimize their training and avoid overexertion. The vitals app provides a comprehensive overview of essential health metrics, allowing users to stay informed about their well-being. Furthermore, the offline mapping feature ensures that users can navigate even in the absence of an internet connection, making the Apple Watch Ultra 2 an indispensable companion for outdoor adventures.

In conclusion, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 represents a significant advancement in smartwatch technology, combining enhanced durability, stylish band options, and advanced software features. Whether you are a diver, sailor, fitness enthusiast, or someone who prioritizes sleep monitoring, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 Black offers a range of capabilities that cater to your specific needs. With its DLC coating, exclusive Hermes Edition, and the power of WatchOS 11, this smartwatch is poised to become a top choice for those seeking a reliable and feature-rich wearable device.

DLC coating for enhanced scratch resistance

New black titanium case option

Stylish and functional band options, including Alpine Loop, Trail Loop, Ocean Band, and Titanium Milanese Loop

Advanced software features for divers (Tides app) and sleep monitoring (breathing disturbances metric and sleep apnea report)

Exclusive Hermes Edition with unique band designs, watch face, and Rato timer feature for sailing

WatchOS 11 updates, including training load, vitals app, and offline mapping

Source & Image Credit: DC Rainmaker



