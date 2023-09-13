Apple Watch Series 9 officially launches from $399

Apple has officially launched the Apple Watch Series 9, powered by the S9 SiP, a system-in-package that enhances the watch’s performance and capabilities. This new technology allows the watch to maintain an impressive 18-hour battery life, ensuring that users can rely on their device throughout the day without worrying about recharging.

One of the standout features of the Apple Watch Series 9 is the introduction of a new double tap gesture. This innovative feature allows users to control the watch using just one hand and without touching the display, a significant improvement in terms of accessibility and ease of use.

Double Tap

The display of the Apple Watch Series 9 is brighter than ever before, with a maximum brightness of up to 2000 nits. This is double the brightness of the Series 8, making it easier for users to view their watch in various lighting conditions.

“Apple Watch is an indispensable companion that helps millions of people with their health, fitness, communications, and safety,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer. “We’re introducing our best Apple Watch lineup, with incredible new capabilities and technological advancements, including a new double tap gesture, brighter display, on-device Siri, as well as our first-ever carbon neutral products. Whether users are upgrading from earlier models or buying their first, there’s never been a more compelling time to experience Apple Watch.”

Apple Watch Series 9

In addition to hardware improvements, the Apple Watch Series 9 also boasts a range of software enhancements. The watch runs on watchOS 10, which includes redesigned apps, new watch faces, and additional features for cyclists such as Bluetooth connectivity for power meters, speed sensors, and cadence sensors. The operating system also introduces new Compass Waypoints and Maps capabilities, making it a valuable tool for outdoor enthusiasts.

The Apple Watch Series 9 also places a strong emphasis on mental health support. The watchOS 10 includes a range of mental health support tools, reflecting Apple’s commitment to promoting wellbeing and mindfulness among its users. For the first time, Siri requests on the Apple Watch Series 9 can be processed on the device itself. This results in quicker and more reliable responses, enhancing the overall user experience.

“At Apple, we are committed to making products customers love and protecting the planet at the same time, and this year, we hit a key milestone toward our Apple 2030 goal,” said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives. “Our first carbon neutral products were made in a uniquely Apple way, steeply reducing carbon emissions from materials, electricity, and transportation through innovation and design.”

The S9 SiP includes a second-generation Ultra Wideband (UWB) chip, enabling Precision Finding for the iPhone 15 family. This feature allows users to locate their iPhone with greater accuracy, adding an extra layer of convenience and security.

In a significant environmental milestone, Apple is offering a carbon-neutral option for any Apple Watch for the first time. This aligns with Apple’s 2030 plan to be carbon neutral across its entire business, demonstrating the company’s commitment to sustainability.

The Apple Watch Series 9 can be ordered today, with availability beginning Friday, September 22. This latest addition to Apple’s wearable technology lineup represents a significant step forward in terms of both technological innovation and environmental responsibility. With its enhanced performance, new features, and commitment to sustainability, the Apple Watch Series 9 is set to make a significant impact in the world of wearable technology.



