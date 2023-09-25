Apple Watch Series 9 gets reviewed (Video)

The new Apple Watch Series 9 launched last week along with the Apple Watch Ultra 2, we previously saw a review video of the new Watch Ultra 2 and now we have another one of the Watch Series 9.

The video below from DC Rainmaker gives us a look at the new Apple Watch Series 9 and its range of features, the device comes with a range of upgrades over the Apple Watch Series 8, so let’s find out more details about this new Apple Watch.

As we can see from the video, the new Apple Watch comes with a range of upgrades over last year’s model, although the design of the device remains similar to the Apple Watch Series 8.

The new Apple Watch is powered by the Apple S9 silicon processor, which is a new dual-core CPU that comes with a four-core NEural Engine and it comes with a new Double Tap feature like the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

The device is available in a choice of two sizes, 41mm or 45mm and you can choose from two finishes, stainless steel or aluminum, it comes with up to 18 hours of battery life or 36 hours under low power mode, it also comes with fast charging. The new Apple Watch starts at $399 and it now available to buy.

Source & Image Credit: DC Rainmaker



