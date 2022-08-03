Apple Watch Series 7 Edition is sold out in the US

The Apple Watch Series 7 Edition is now sold out in the US, the device is not expected to come back into stock as we will get some new models next month.

According to a recent report from MacRumors, this model of the Apple Watch 7 are now sold out in the USA, Canada, and the UK.

Apple is not expected to restock these devices as the new Apple Watch Series 8 is going to be launching in September.

We are expecting a number of different versions of the Apple Watch Series 8, this will include the standard Apple Watch and the Apple Watch Pro.

The new Apple Watch Pro is designed to be a more rugged version of the Apple Watch, the device is apparently designed to be used for extreme sports. We are expecting this new rugged Apple Watch to feature a tougher glass screen, we are also expecting it to be more waterproof and also take more knocks and bumps. The new rugged Apple Watch is rumored to come with a titanium case.

Both models of the new Apple Watch Series 8 will come with a range of new features and also new hardware, with a new processor and more.

The Apple Watch Series 8 will launch with the new watchOS 9 software, we are expecting the new Apple Watch along with the iPhone 14 next month.

Source MacRumors

