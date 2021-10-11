Apple Watch Series 6 discontinued ahead of Series 7 launch

The Apple Watch Series 7 launches this Friday the 15th of October, the device was made available to pre-order last week. Apple has now discontinued the Apple Watch Series 6 and the device is no longer available to buy on their website.

Apple launched their Apple Watch Series 6 in September 2020 and now they have removed the device from their website, it has been replaced by the new Series 7.

The Apple Watch Series 7 gets a range of upgrades over the Apple Watch Series 6, this includes a new larger display and more health tracking features and more.

Prices for the new Apple Watch Series 7 start at $399 and it is available in a range of different models with two sizes, 41mm and 44mm. Apple also offer the Apple Watch SE and the Apple Watch Series 3 on their website.

We have checked a number of third party retailers and many of them are still offering the Series 6 smartwatch, although there do not appear to be any major discounts on this device as yet.

Apple’s new Watch Series 7 launches this Friday the 15th of October, it will,be available in Apple Stores and also third party retailers from Friday. Apple are also offering Nike and Hermes versions of their new Apple Watch.

Source MacRumors

