Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders start today

The new Apple Watch Series 7 goes on sale next Friday the 15th of October and Apple will start taking pre-orders for the device from today.

Pre-orders for the new Apple Watch will start at 5AM PDT this is 1PM UK time and both sizes of the device will be available to pre-order.

The new Apple Watch Series 7 will come in two sizes, 41mm and 45mm prices for the device will start at $399 this is for the 41mm model, Apple has not revealed how much the 45mm model will retail for.

The new Apple Watch will come with a range of upgrades over the previous model, this will include a new larger display with thinner bezels, plus an upgraded battery and more.

We previously heard some rumors that the Apple Watch may be in short supply when it goes on sale, the device was apparent,y delayed due to production issues. This was why it did not go on sale at the same time as the new iPhone 13.

If you are looking to pre-order one its is recommend that you get your order in when it starts at 1PM UK time today, as it could end up being popular and people may have to wait a while to receive their device.

Source Apple

