Apple Watch Series 7 pre-order start Friday, Lands 15th October

Apple has announced that the new Apple Watch Series 7 will be available to pre-order from this Friday the 8th of October.

The watch will be available to buy from the following Friday the 15th of October in Apple retail stores and in third party retailers.

The Apple Watch Series 7 was made official at Apple’s press event along with the iPhone 13 last month, the device gets a number of upgrades over the previous version.

This includes a new larger display and slimmer bezels, there is also a new battery which comes with up to 18 hours of usage and it features 33 percent faster charging than before.

The Apple Watch comes in two slightly larger sizes, 41mm and 45mm and prices for the 41mm model start at $399.

The newest Apple Watch continues to offer indispensable tools for health and wellness, including an electrical heart sensor and ECG app,3 and a Blood Oxygen sensor and app.4 watchOS 8 helps users stay healthy, active, and connected through new workout types, the new Mindfulness app, innovative accessibility features, greater access with Apple Wallet, and more capabilities with the Home app, along with enhancements to Messages and the Photos app.

You can find out more details about the new Apple Watch over at Apple at the link below. Pre-orders start this Friday the 8th of October at 5.am PDT. The device will be available in Apple Stores from Friday the 15th of October.

Source Apple

