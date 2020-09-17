Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE and iPad land on Vodafone

The Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE and the new iPad are now all available to order on Vodafone in the UK.

The Apple Watch Series 6 is available for £27 a month with £19 up front, the Apple Watch SE for £20 a month with £19 up front, and the 8th generation iPad is available from £42 a month with £25 up front.

Customers can order the Apple Watch Series 6 from £27 per month (£19 upfront cost) and Apple Watch SE from £20 per month (£19 upfront cost). Vodafone is the only network to offer a completely unlimited data experience across iPhone, Apple Watch (via OneNumber) and iPad which means customers can enjoy worry-free usage across their favourite Apple product. What’s more, Vodafone is the only network to give customers an extended 24 month warranty on the new Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE and iPad.



With Vodafone OneNumber, customers can share call, text and data allowances from their mobile phone plan with their new Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE, even when they’re away from their phone or WiFi. The service also allows customers to share their mobile number, so they can make and receive calls directly from their new smartwatch. OneNumber provides customers with the freedom to swap between their smartphone and smartwatch – depending on which device is most useful to them at any given time. This gives peace of mind knowing they can keep in touch if their phone runs out of battery.

You can find out more details about the new Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE and the new iPad over at Vodafone at the link below.

Source Vodafone

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals