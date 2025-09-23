The Best Budget Smartwatch Just Got a Major Upgrade: Apple Watch SE 3

The Apple Watch SE 3 strikes a balance between affordability and functionality, positioning itself as a strong contender in the entry-level smartwatch market. While it lacks some of the advanced health features and premium design elements found in higher-end models, it introduces notable upgrades such as an always-on display and the powerful S10 chipset. Designed with families in mind, it offers practical features like Family Setup and crash detection, all while maintaining a lightweight and durable build. This makes it an appealing option for users seeking a reliable smartwatch without breaking the bank. The video below from SaranByte gives us a look at the new SaranByte and its range of features.

Key Features and Highlights

The Apple Watch SE 3 delivers a well-rounded experience by focusing on essential features that cater to a wide range of users. Some of its standout highlights include:

Always-On Display: A first for the SE lineup, enhancing usability and convenience.

A first for the SE lineup, enhancing usability and convenience. S10 Chipset: Offers flagship-level performance for smooth and responsive operation.

Offers flagship-level performance for smooth and responsive operation. Family-Friendly Features: Includes Family Setup and crash detection for added safety and practicality.

Includes Family Setup and crash detection for added safety and practicality. Affordable Price: Starting at $249 in the US (£219 in the UK), making it accessible to budget-conscious buyers.

Design and Build: Familiar Yet Functional

The SE 3 retains the classic Apple Watch design, offering 40mm and 44mm case sizes that cater to different wrist sizes. Its aluminum casing ensures durability while keeping the watch lightweight, making it comfortable for everyday wear. The inclusion of INX glass enhances scratch resistance, adding to its overall durability. However, the design feels slightly dated due to its thicker bezels, which are more noticeable when compared to premium models like the Series 11 or Ultra 3. Available in Midnight and Starlight, the limited color options may not satisfy users looking for more personalization.

Display: A Practical Upgrade

The addition of an always-on display is a significant improvement, allowing users to check the time, notifications, and other information without needing to lift their wrist. With a brightness level of 1,000 nits, the display performs well indoors, making sure clear visibility in most lighting conditions. However, under direct sunlight, the screen may struggle slightly, which could be a drawback for outdoor enthusiasts. The thicker bezels and absence of advanced display technologies like LTPO or OLED may leave some users wishing for a more modern aesthetic.

Performance: Flagship Power at a Budget Price

Powered by the S10 chipset, the SE 3 delivers smooth and reliable performance that rivals higher-end models like the Series 11 and Ultra 3. The integration of WatchOS 26 ensures fast app loading times, fluid animations, and an overall seamless user experience. With 64GB of storage, users have ample space for apps, music, and podcasts, making it a versatile device for everyday use. For its price, the SE 3 offers impressive performance, making it one of the most capable smartwatches in its category.

Health and Fitness Tracking: Essentials Covered

The SE 3 focuses on delivering core health and fitness features that cater to the needs of most users. These include:

Heart rate monitoring: Tracks your heart rate throughout the day.

Tracks your heart rate throughout the day. Activity tracking: Monitors steps, calories burned, and workout metrics.

Monitors steps, calories burned, and workout metrics. Sleep tracking: Includes sleep apnea detection for better sleep insights.

Includes sleep apnea detection for better sleep insights. Cycle tracking: Features temperature sensing for more accurate data.

While these features provide valuable insights into your health and fitness, the absence of advanced sensors like ECG and blood oxygen monitoring may deter users seeking more comprehensive health tracking. However, for most users, the SE 3 covers the essentials effectively, making it a practical choice for everyday health monitoring.

Battery Life and Charging: Sufficient for Daily Use

The SE 3 offers a battery life of up to 18 hours, which can be extended to 32 hours in low-power mode. This is sufficient for daily routines, but heavy users may find themselves needing to charge it nightly. The inclusion of fast-charging capability is a welcome addition, allowing the watch to provide up to 8 hours of use with just a 15-minute charge. This ensures that users can quickly power up their device when time is limited, adding to its overall convenience.

Connectivity and Features: Family-Friendly and Practical

The SE 3 supports 5G connectivity in its cellular model, allowing faster data speeds for calls, messages, and app usage. The Family Setup feature is particularly useful, allowing users to manage multiple Apple Watches for children or elderly relatives. Additional features include:

Water resistance: Rated up to 50 meters, making it suitable for swimming and water-based activities.

Rated up to 50 meters, making it suitable for swimming and water-based activities. Apple Pay: Enables secure and convenient contactless payments.

Enables secure and convenient contactless payments. Crash detection: Adds an extra layer of safety by automatically alerting emergency services in the event of a severe accident.

Adds an extra layer of safety by automatically alerting emergency services in the event of a severe accident. Improved microphone voice isolation: Ensures clearer calls even in noisy environments.

However, the lack of dust resistance may limit its durability in harsher environments, which could be a consideration for users with more rugged lifestyles.

Limitations: Where It Falls Short

While the SE 3 offers a strong value proposition, it does have some notable limitations:

No advanced health sensors: Features like ECG and blood oxygen monitoring are absent.

Features like ECG and blood oxygen monitoring are absent. Thicker bezels: The design feels less modern compared to premium models.

The design feels less modern compared to premium models. Limited color options: Personalization is restricted to just two colors, Midnight and Starlight.

These drawbacks may make it less appealing to users seeking innovative features or a more customizable design.

Value Proposition: Affordable Without Compromise

Priced at $249 in the US (£219 in the UK), the SE 3 delivers flagship-level performance at an accessible price point. It is an excellent choice for users who prioritize core features over advanced health tracking or rugged designs. For those open to exploring slightly older models, refurbished options like the Series 9 may offer better value with additional features at a similar price range.

A Reliable Choice for Everyday Use

The Apple Watch SE 3 is a dependable and affordable smartwatch that excels in delivering essential features and reliable performance. While it may not cater to users seeking advanced health monitoring or innovative design, it remains a solid choice for everyday use, particularly for families and budget-conscious buyers. With its combination of practicality, durability, and performance, the SE 3 stands out as one of the best budget smartwatches currently available.

