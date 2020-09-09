Apple Watch 6 listed in Apple’s YouTube video

Apple are holding a press event next week on the 15th of September, they are expected to unveil the new Apple Watch 6 and also the new iPad Air.

The press event will be live streamed and Apple has added a video for their event to YouTube, references to the new Apple Watch 6 have been discovered in this video.

Metadata for the video can be see in the picture below and their are references to the Apple Watch Series 5 and Series 6.

The metadata also lists a range of existing Apple products, the only new one in the list which has yet to be announced is the Apple Watch 6.

The device is expected to get a number of upgrades over the current Apple Watch, although the design of the device is expected to be similar to the existing Apple Watch. We will have more details about the new Apple Watch when it is announced at Apple’s event next week.

Source MacRumors

