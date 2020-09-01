New Apple Watch 6 rumored to feature blood oxygen tracking and more

We have been hearing rumors about the new Apple Watch 6 for some time, the device is expected to get a number of upgrades over the current model.
The device will apparently come with blood oxygen tracking and will also get a range of performance improvements.
This new feature will allow users to track their blood oxygen levels using their Apple Watch, between 95% and 100% is healthy, anything below 90% can indicate an issue which you should seek medical advice about.
Some code discovered in iOS 14 suggests that the Apple Watch 6 will provide notifications if your blood oxygen levels drops below a certain level.
We do not have many details about the design of the new Apple Watch, is is expected to be similar to the current design with a few minor changes.
Apple are expected to launch their new Apple Watch at the same time as the iPhone 12, this is rumored to launch in October.
Source MacRumors