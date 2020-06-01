Apple Watch 6 to feature an OLED display not microLED

We have heard rumors that this years Apple Watch 6 would come with a microLED display, according to a recent report, this years model will come with an OLED display like the current Apple Watch 5.

Apple will apparently not use the microLED display in their Apple Watch until 2021, so this means that this years model will continue to use an OE+LED display.

The company is expected to use a the new microLED displays in a number of new devices next year, this will include iPads, iPhones and even MacBooks.

Apple has been working on developing microLED displays for its devices since 2018, other companies like Samsung are also working on these displays.

We are also expecting the new Apple Watch 6 to come with a range of upgrades over the current model, this will include a new processor and more RAM. It is not clear as yet on what design changes this years Apple Watch will get over the current model.

We are expecting the new Apple Watch to launch along with this years iPhone 12, this was expected to happen in September but may now be delayed until October due to the COVID-19 outbreak. As soon as we get some more details on when the 2020 Apple Watch is launching and also the new iPhone 12, we will let you guys know.

Source MacRumors

