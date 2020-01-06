New Samsung MicroLED QLED 8K TVs announced at CES

Samsung has announced a new range of MicroLED QLED 8K TVs at this years Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

These MicroLED QLED 8K TVs come with display sizes of 75 inches, 88 inches, 93 inches, 110 inches and 150 inches.

Samsung’s flagship Q950TS QLED 8K TV is the industry’s first 8K TV to combine a striking, ultra-thin form factor, premium 8K picture quality, and impressive surround-sound audio. Plus, the Q950TS introduces the ‘Infinity Screen,’ which produces a screen-to-body ratio of 99 percent to create an unprecedented viewing experience.

With stunning 8K resolution, the Q950TS delivers the best LCD picture quality on the market. Equipped with the AI Quantum Processor 8K, it has built-in 8K AI upscaling and deep-learning capabilities that can automatically upscale non-8K content to pristine and true-to-life 8K resolution. With a feature called Adaptive Picture, it can also optimize the screen to both ambient conditions and individual images. And the AI Quantum Processor – the powerhouse behind the flagship display – is also helping to power Samsung’s open smart home platform, Tizen, enabling users to experience everything from enhanced picture quality to heightened usability to other connected home functions.

Source Samsung

