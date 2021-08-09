Apple want’s to expand iOS 15 beta testing

We are expecting a new beta of Apple’s iOS 15 software this week and Apple is looking to expand beta testing of their software ahead of the official launch.

Apple has sent out emails to members of its Public Beta Testing Program letting them know that it is looking for more users to test their iOS 15 software and other software. You can see what they said in the email below.

“The iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, tvOS 15, and watchOS 8 public betas are now available. As a member of the Apple Beta Software Program, you can help shape Apple software by test-driving pre-release versions and letting us know what you think.”

Apple is expected to release their next versions of their software from September onward, we can expect to see the next release of iOS in September along with the iPhone 13 smartphones.

Apple are also working on new betas of iPadOS 15, watchOS 8 and tvOS 15, these are also expected to be released some time in September. There is also new betas of macOS 12 Monterey, it is not clear as yet when this will launch, it may be some time in October with the new MacBooks and Macs.

Apple released their previous betas about two weeks ago, we are expecting a new range of betas this week, either today or tomorrow.

Source 9 to 5 Mac

